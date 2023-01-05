A new cycle storage facility is set to come to Lynn later this month, after many have said there are not enough safe spaces to keep a bike in the area.

It will be located in Baker Street car park, close to Lynn's town centre and the Quay. An exact date opening date cannot yet be given while work is still in progress.

The temporary hub is being installed by Norfolk County Council and will offer secure cycle parking for 40 bikes.

An artist's impression of what the hub will look like

The hub has been made possible through community renewal funding and will be a forerunner for a permanent travel hub that is being developed as part of the Town Deal programme of investment in Lynn.

The team will use feedback from the public about the cycle hub for when a permanent travel hub will be made.

Back in 2020, a survey conducted showed that 86% of people thought that cycle storage could be improved in Lynn's town centre.

The pilot hub will offer a cycle rack and repair stand and will open this month and continue in operation until work is complete on the permanent travel hub, expected in 2024.

While detailed designs are still to be finalised, the new travel hub in 2024 will include bike racks, e-bike charging, lockers, scooter racks, repair stand, and CCTV.

Cllr Sam Sandell, cabinet member for housing and communities at West Norfolk Council, said: "Supporting more sustainable ways for people to travel is a priority and we want to make it easier for people to choose active and clean travel options.

"Through the pilot hub, we have a great opportunity to not only offer cycle storage but gain insight and understanding that can inform the development of the permanent travel hub so that it can most effectively meet the needs of local people.

"This is a step forward in delivering our ambitions to support more environmentally friendly modes of travel around Lynn."

Anybody who wishes to have their say can do so by visiting Vision King's Lynn's website here.