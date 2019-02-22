Cycling from King's Lynn to Paris for teenage cancer charity

A man will be cycling from King's Lynn to London then on to Paris, raising money for a teenage cancer charity after his friend died of leukaemia.

Kris Goldsmith, 28, of North Wootton will be cycling to the French capital over a period of four days in July.

He will be averaging around 100 miles per day as well as raising a mnimum of £1,600 for Teenage Cancer Trust.

Kris Goldsmith

After a battle with leukaemia, Kris' friend Ryan Fraser passed away on March 14, 2016.

"The Teenage Cancer Trust offered support and comfort for Ryan and his family throughout and we cannot thank them enough," said Kris.

Kris will be cycling from Lynn to London, meeting an organised group then cycling down to Dover across the ferry to Calais, then finally on to Paris.

His GoFundMe page can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/jncbvy-london-to-paris-cycle-ride.

An electrician working for Bespoke Norfolk, Kris has so far raised over £400 of his £1,600 target.

He will be completing his challenge from 24-28 July this year.