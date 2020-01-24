A man has died, and a second man is in custody, following a crash on the A47 in Lynn earlier this morning.

Emergency crews were called to an incident involving a lorry and a bicycle on the eastbound carriageway, between the Saddlebow and Hardwick roundabouts, shortly after 6am today.

Norfolk Police has now confirmed that the cyclist, a man in his 60s, died at the scene.

Police presence Traffic being divertedthrough Kingâs Lynn due to a RTA early this morning.. (27507017)

The lorry driver, also a man in his 60s, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.

He is currently in custody at the Lynn Police Investigation Centre.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have seen the incident or who might have dashcam footage.

Witnesses are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team via the non-emergency 101 number, quoting incident number 49 of January 24.

The A47 was closed in both directions for several hours, but has now re-opened.

