Cyclist pulled from bike and assaulted by youths on King's Lynn's Winston Churchill Drive

By Rebekah Chilvers
Published: 13:41, 15 September 2021
A woman was attacked by two youths as she cycled through Lynn yesterday evening, which left her with minor facial injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the assault at about 9pm, as the woman, in her 50s, cycled along Winston Churchill Drive, near to William Booth Road.

Officers said two youths approached her and pulled her from her bike, before assaulting her.

Winston Churchill Drive, close to William Booth Road, King's Lynn. Picture: Google Maps
A police spokesman said: "It's believed they both made off after two members of the public came to the victim's assistance."

Officers want to speak to the two members of the public who saw the assault, or anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area at the time.

Anyone with information should contact PC Felicity Stamp at King's Lynn Police Station on 101, quoting reference number 36/67873/21.

