King's Lynn's King Street reopens and cyclist taken to hospital after crash

By Rebekah Chilvers
-
Published: 13:42, 07 September 2022
 | Updated: 13:58, 07 September 2022

A cyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash with a vehicle in Lynn this morning.

Emergency services were called to King Street at about 9.23am after reports a cyclist and a vehicle had been involved in a collision.

The road was shut from The Globe pub to the Custom House while ambulance and police crews were on the scene. It has since reopened.

Police on the scene of a crash on Lynn's King Street
An East of England Ambulance Service spokeswoman said one person was treated at the scene before being transported to Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further assessment and care.

