Cyclist taken to King’s Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital with leg injury after crash with car on Southgates roundabout

By Rebekah Chilvers
Published: 17:21, 20 October 2023

A cyclist has been taken to hospital with a leg injury after a crash involving a car on a Lynn roundabout this afternoon.

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said they were called to reports of a collision with a car and bicycle on Vancouver Avenue at 1.24pm.

It comes after police confirmed that officers responded to the incident – which they said involved a cyclist and a parked car – at the Southgates roundabout at 1.35pm.

A cyclist has been taken to hospital with a leg injury after a crash involving a car on a Lynn roundabout this afternoon. Picture: iStock
The ambulance service spokesperson said: “An ambulance was sent to the scene and transported the cyclist, an adult man, to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further assessment and treatment for a leg injury.”

The road was blocked between the roundabout and the A148 London Road while emergency services were on the scene.

