A trustee from the King's Lynn Samaritans will be arriving in the town as part of a charity cycle ride.

Richard James is cycling with the Samaritans' Heritage Ride team from London to York and they arrive in Lynn on Monday.

They will visit the Queen's Street branch in Lynn at approximately 4pm on Monday.

Richard James, a trustee for the King's Lynn Samaritans, centre, in a previous cycle ride. (56812929)

The Heritage Ride will see the cyclists visiting some of the most impressive Roman and Medieval towns and cities in the country, as well as cycling through some of England’s most celebrated countryside including the Lynn.

A spokesperson said: "We arrive at beautiful Lynn on Monday at about 4pm for an overnight stay before heading off to Lincoln on the longest leg the next day."