A team of cyclists dodged the downpours completed a two-day, 250 mile county challenge to raise vital funds for a Lynn children’s charity.

The eight riders set out from Lynnsport last Friday morning to pedal around the entire perimeter of Norfolk, unsupported, to help the Little Discoverers.

And, with money still coming in, they have already exceeded their initial £1,000 fundraising target for the group, which supports young children with complex needs.

Round Norfolk 250 Miles in 2 Days Charity Cycle Ride iao Little Discoverers King's Lynn...Ready for the off are, LtoR, Phil Brown, Steve Booth, Jonathan Holmes, Jim Hodgkinson, Phil Davies, Mark Nicholson, Mike Douglass, Jerry Simmons, they are joined at the start by Hazel Colley (left centre) and Katie Fisher (right centre) (from Little Discoverers).. (48806031)

The team - made up of, from left, Phil Brown, Steve Booth, Jonathan Holmes, Jim Hodgkinson, Phil Davies, Mark Nicholson, Mike Douglass and Jerry Simmons - initially headed north to Hunstanton.

They then made their way along the coast towards Lowestoft before turning inland to their overnight stop at Beccles.

Over the two days, the team covered 254 miles and spent 16 hours in the saddle.

So far, their efforts have raised more than £1,400 for Little Discoverers, plus Gift Aid contributions.

Mr Davies said: “Sincere thanks to all who have so generously donated.”

Anyone who would still like to donate can do so via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Philip-Davies24.