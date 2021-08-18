Cyclists leave King's Lynn on Lap of Anglia challenge in aid of East Anglian Air Ambulance

Dozens of cyclists have set off from Lynn today for the annual Lap of Anglia cycle ride, in aid of the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA).

The team departed on their four-day, 435 mile challenge, which is sponsored by Adrian Flux Insurance, from the helipad at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital this morning.

From there, they were due to ride a 102 mile route to Norwich, before they embark on a further 107 miles in the saddle to Ipswich tomorrow.

The Lap of Anglia cyclists prepare to leave the helipad at the QEH. (50337244)

Friday’s challenge is a 102 mile course from Ipswich to Luton, before the team tackle the final 124 miles back to Lynn on Saturday.

Since its first edition in 2013, the Lap has raised more than £133,000 for the EAAA, which began running flights 24 hours a day for the first time in June.

Earlier this week, the charity revealed that last month was its busiest July ever in terms of call-outs and its busiest single month in more than four years.

The Lap of Anglia cyclists leaving the helipad at the QEH. (50337251)

An online fundraising page is open and has already collected more than £1,000 in sponsorship pledges. To donate, click here.

The Lap of Anglia cyclists prepare to leave the helipad at the QEH. (50337245)

The Lap of Anglia cyclists prepare to leave the helipad at the QEH. (50337246)

The Lap of Anglia cyclists leaving the helipad at the QEH. (50337257)

The Lap of Anglia cyclists heading through West Newton. (50337273)