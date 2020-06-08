D-Day anniversary marked in King's Lynn as crosses laid out in Tower Gardens
Published: 14:14, 08 June 2020
| Updated: 14:23, 08 June 2020
Respects were paid in Lynn over the weekend to mark the 76th anniversary of the D-Day Normandy landings during the Second World War.
Gerry Tann of the Royal British Legion laid crosses in the Tower Gardens on Saturday to mark the occasion.
He also saluted those from our area who made the ultimate sacrifice as part of the largest seaborne invasion in history.
