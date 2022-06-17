Digital radio (DAB) will be launching in West Norfolk in the autumn, using two transmitters based in Lynn to "provide solid coverage", almost a year later than planned.

The digital radio multiplex for West Norfolk will be operated by a new consortium comprising the owners of the existing DAB services in Norwich and Cambridge and could result in up to 30 new stations.

West Norfolk is the only part of the county now not covered by DAB and was supposed to launch last November. Two stations set to be included are KL1 and Radio West Norfolk.

DAB radio.

Director of North Norfolk Digital, and one of those overseeing the project, James Keen said: "It will be exciting and long overdue, with lots of choice.

"We will be launching in the autumn, using two transmitters to provide solid coverage of King’s Lynn and the surrounding area.

"Radio West Norfolk will definitely be on the multiplex and I think KL1 as well.

Radio transmitter mast. Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography.

"One of the transmitters is on the outskirts of town and one is in the centre of King’s Lynn. We try to use existing telecommunications masts and infrastructure wherever possible.

"We're allocated a frequency and then have to clear it with (regulator) Ofcom. We can't install until we have a rubber stamp from Ofcom. We have the capacity for 30 radio stations.

"We’ll have more information closer to the time including full details of all the new radio stations we’ll be providing on DAB to listeners in King’s Lynn."

This information could be available as soon as next week.

DAB was supposed to launch in West Norfolk last November, so if it is not launching until this autumn it will be a year late.

The frequencies originally provided by Ofcom were the same in West Norfolk as they were for Cambridge and Norwich, which could cause on-air interference.