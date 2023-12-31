Reporter Molly Nicholas takes a look back at some of the biggest news stories in West Norfolk in March 2023.

Staff from across West Norfolk celebrated in style after scooping the top prizes at 2023 Mayor’s Business Awards.

Lynn’s Alive Corn Exchange played host to a glittering ceremony, with triumphant winners and runners-up all enjoying the black-tie event.

Winners celebrate at the end of the 2023 Mayor's Business Awards (Photos: Adam Fairbrother)

Meanwhile, a number of exchange students from Spain, Sicily and Austria visited Lynn along with their teachers in March.

West Norfolk Mayor Cllr Lesley Bambridge hosted a large group of students who were visiting the town under the EU Erasmus+ student exchange programme.

The visit was led by members of staff at Springwood High School, Tammy Churchyard and Daniel Manu who planned out the student's week.

West Norfolk Mayor Lesley Bambridge pictured with visiting students and teachers on the EU Erasmus+ Exchange Programme

Elsewhere, imaginations ran wild as thousands of pupils and staff in West Norfolk celebrated World Book Day by bringing their favourite fictional characters to life.

From Harry Potter to fairytale princesses, and Mr Men and Little Miss characters to Where’s Wally, schoolchildren across the region donned a variety of colourful costumes to mark the importance of literature.

World Book Day Celebrations with Pupils and Staff in very colourful costumes at Howard Junior School King's Lynn

Pupils at Howard Junior School in Gaywood took part in the celebrations, as they were visited by children’s author Stewart Foster who gave an assembly, and children were treated to a Mad Hatter’s tea party and enjoyed a magical Harry Potter-themed classroom.

3 Dads Walking are Tim Owen, centre, Mike Palmer, right, and Andy Airey at Westminster

March also saw a father whose daughter took her own life hand a petition to Westminster in the hope of getting suicide prevention added to the national curriculum.

It was three years since the death of Emily Owen, which prompted dad Tim Owen, of Shouldham, to form an alliance with Mike Palmer and Andy Airey, having met through Papyrus, a charity for the prevention of young suicide.

The Linnets visit West Lynn Primary School

Children at West Lynn Primary School were visited by five Lynn Town Football Club players and three members of the management team in March.

The event, which was organised by Linnets in the Community, saw footballers Gold Omotayo, Jacob Jones, Ben Stephens, Jordan Ponticelli and Christian Oxlade Chamberlain to spend an afternoon with the pupils, alongside manager Tommy Widdrington, assistant manager Hugo Langton and first team coach Mark Hughes.

Youngsters from the West Norfolk Academies Trust school had the opportunity to question the visitors and some even enjoyed a kick-about with the players.

Red Nose Day celebrations at Nelson Academy Downham Market

And one West Norfolk primary school raised a terrific total for Red Nose Day with some fun challenges.

Children from Nelson Academy in Downham dressed up as Mr Men and Little Miss characters from the popular children's book series and held a bake off to raise money.

Pupils were invited to enter their bakes into 'Mr Greedy's Bake Off', a competition which saw the best of each class go head-to-head in the final bake off.