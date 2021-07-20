Lynn's foot ferry across the River Great Ouse remains closed.

Last week it was reported that it had stopped operating for two days because of Covid concerns and the staff were self isolating.

Now its Facebook page, updated yesterday, states that the ferry will remain closed for the time being due to self isolation of the operators..

Re-opening of the Kings Lynn Ferry..Ben Ellis new owner. (49402988)

The service sails to and from West Lynn six days a week. West Lynn Ferry Ltd has apologised for any inconvenience.

Previous owners Gail and Steve Kingston retired in March 2020 because of the threat of coronavirus and it has had a new crew since last September, under owner Ben Ellis.

An update on the service will be given towards the end of the week.