As part of Platinum Jubilee ceremonies, West Norfolk Academies Trust ran a Story Writing Competition.

It was open to all students at the 11 schools in the trust, who were asked to create a story of no more than 500 words on a choice of Jubilee-related themes.

The senior category was won by Daisy Stapleton, a Year 7 at Springwood High School.

WNAT Platinum Jubilee Story Writing Competition - Senior Winner Daisy Stapleton (58290197)

Her entry, ‘The Mix Up’ suggested that the monarch may not be what she seems, with the true Queen having been kidnapped as a baby and replaced with an imposter.

Daisy, who said she would like to be a scriptwriter and film director one day, explained: “I thought of the idea because the Queen is a very valuable person in Britain and I thought it would be a crazy thing that could never happen.

“I loved doing the competition, and it was amazing to have the opportunity to write about the Queen for her Jubilee. I think she’d be a little bit confused about my story if she read it, but I think she’d enjoy it!”

WNAT Platinum Jubilee Story Writing Competition - Junior Winner Lyra Cummings (58290415)

Daisy’s win was particularly impressive, considering she has dyslexia.

Daisy added: “I was very shocked when I found out that I’d won, as I’m dyslexic and have really struggled with writing. I’ve had lots of help though, and to win a writing competition is amazing. Everyone loved the story and gave me lots of compliments.”

The junior winner was Lyra Cummings, a Year 6 pupil at Heacham Junior School with her entry ‘The Queen’s Jubilee Story: Through the Eyes of a Corgi.’

Her entry was about the adventures of one pampered corgi as it raided the royal kitchens.

Lyra said: “I was very surprised and excited when I heard that I’d won. People said they were really proud of me and that they thought the story was really good. I think the Queen would like it too, as I know she likes corgis.”

Twenty-five entries were received from across WNAT’s primary and secondary schools.

The winners were chosen by Lady Dannatt, HM Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk, and the Queen’s representative.

In recognition of their achievements, Daisy and Lyra were each awarded a commemorative Platinum Jubilee Coin.