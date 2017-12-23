Daisy gifted £1,425 from King’s Lynn Globe Bowls Club

Globe Bowls Club in Lynn has raised £1,425 for a six-year-old who has cerebral palsy and requires a wheelchair by staging a race night.

Daisy Mason, who was born 12-weeks early, was diagnosed with cerebral palsy and has difficulty controlling her muscles or walking unaided.

Despite this, she has been taking on challenging feats throughout the year with support from her family and friends to raise money and awareness for worthy causes.

After hearing about Daisy’s hard work, the Globe Bowls Club wanted to raise money for her sessions at Kids Physio Works in Colchester.

Globe Bowls Club chairman John Hailstone said: “Kings Lynn, Globe Bowls Club have boosted the funds for Daisy Mason, when they collected £1,425 on a Race Night run by members of the bowls club.

“It was a fantastic turn out, and will help Daisy to buy specialist equipment and to pay for sessions at the Kids Physio Works in Colchester.

