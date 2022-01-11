Dance classes have begun at Railway Road in Lynn as part of a Strictly-style dance competition being held by the West Norfolk Deaf Association (WNDA).

The classes are for anyone to attend and is the first ever dance competition for those with hearing loss.

There is a chance to lift that glitterball trophy at the end of the session of classes which run until March 5 every Saturday at 1.30pm.

The West Norfolk Deaf Association (WNDA) started their dance classes which run unitl March. Pictured in front left: Maxine Sinclair. (Sign Language Interpreter) Val Kershaw (Dance Instructor) at Greyfriars Academy King's Lynn.MLNF-22MF1013

Recent winners of Strictly Come Dancing were Giovanni Pernice and his partner Rose Ayling-Ellis, a British actress.

Deaf since birth, she is a British Sign Language user and is known for playing Frankie Lewis in the BBC soap opera EastEnders.

In 2021, she became the first deaf contestant on Strictly Come Dancing, and with professional Giovanni Pernice, won the 19th series.

Pictured in front left: Maxine Sinclair (Sign Language Interpreter) Val Kershaw (Dance Instructor) at Greyfriars Academy King's Lynn.MLNF-22MF1014

Anna Pugh, consultant hearing therapist audiologist, said: "The first session was quiet as not everyone who wants to come could make it, but everyone seemed to enjoy it and it’s a great start."

Participants learning some dance steps as part of the West Norfolk Deaf Association's Strictly style competition for those with hearing loss. MLNF-22MF1016

The West Norfolk Deaf Association (WNDA) will be holding dance classes every Saturday, for those with hearing loss and anyone who fancies learning, at Greyfriars Academy King's Lynn.MLNF-22MF1017