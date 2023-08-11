A dance school in Lynn is launching a brand new two-year course designed for school leavers wanting to kick-start a career in the performing arts.

Studio 19, based on the North Lynn Industrial Estate, is taking on 16 to 18-year-olds with a passion for all things dance to take part in the course, which is equivalent to three A-levels.

The school’s aim is to prepare students to audition for professional dance schools and position them to “outshine their competition.”

Studio 19 dance school in Lynn have introduced a new course for school leavers

Starting in September, the fully funded BTEC course with up to 620 hours of training takes place from Monday to Friday.

Studio 19 currently has 360 students training in dance on a hobby basis.

Co-director Josh Wille said: “I had the thought that it would be nice one day to be able to create and deliver our own higher education course for aspiring dancers.

“It’s for them to train hard for two years, and position themselves as best as possible to successfully audition for professional training and move into a career as a professional dancer.”

Josh added: “Studio 19 has grown from a hobby school of just over 30 students to a 360-strong hobby studio, multi-award winning competition team and now BTEC centre in nine years.

“We are gearing up to double down on this growth over the next years to become a serious contender in the dance training industry within higher education.”