A talented young dancer from Lynn has won a place to compete for the UK in two prestigious international competitions.

Lilly Sargeant, a Year 11 student at Springwood High School, was chosen to represent the country in hip hop and street dance at the International Dance Organisation's (IDO) European and World Championships.

The 15-year-old, who joined Alison's Street Dance Club at the age of five, takes part in regular competitions, dancing solo as well as with a partner and a group, and it was her success in the events that led to her selection for the UK team.

King’s Lynn student, Lilly Sargeant, dancing for UK

Her mother Fiona Sargeant said: "Lilly got selected for Team UK by going to many IDO competitions and a final audition in Oxford.

"She will be taking part in the IDO European Championships in North Macedonia in June, and the World Championships in Poland in October."

As well as performing with her dance school, Lilly studies dance at Springwood, a member of the West Norfolk Academies Trust.

Mrs Sargeant added: "Lilly takes Dance GCSE at Springwood High School, where the dance teacher and school are very supportive.

"I am so proud of Lilly, and I enjoy watching her compete at competitions and watching her progress and her confidence grow.

"Lilly sees herself as either a dance teacher or a professional dancer in the future, and we are very happy and proud of Lilly for achieving her dancing goals."

Lilly will be accompanied by five of her dance school peers who also made it through to the IDO Championships, and the group is looking for sponsorship.

"We need to find sponsors for our six dancers that are getting to the Europeans in June, to help with the cost of flights, accommodation and outfits.

"If there are any businesses that would be willing to do this, please do let us know – every little bit helps," added Mrs Sargeant.

To help with sponsorship, contact Fiona Sergeant on: 07896 007615 or dance teacher Alison McLatchie on 07887 925949.