Dance school members showcased their talents to sponsors as a thank you for their support.

Studio 19 based at North Lynn welcomed representatives from Balloon World, Greenyard Frozen UK, RL Engineering and SJP Solicitors to watch some of their award-winning dances and to thank them for donations towards uniforms which the dancers wear to competitions and awards.

The competition team was formed in 2021 and has gone from strength to strength with the guidance and choreography of Vicki Wille, Bryony Woodhouse and Alfie Whiley, a spokesperson said.

Dancers from Studio 19 with sponsors at a thank you performance

“This competition season has been the most successful yet with the team winning the overall highest scoring studio at Prestige competition in November, most outstanding dance school at Hotshot finals in November, choreography awards for group dances including Hercules, Cluedo, Maybe, Tomorrow as well as multiple trophies and special awards for other dances.

“Studio 19 pride themselves on being fully inclusive and nobody has to audition to be a member of the competition team when spaces become available to join,” the spokesperson added.

“We are so proud of our students and their achievements both on the team and in their own lives, with some students successfully auditioning for dance colleges, however, no matter how successful they are, our biggest sense of pride comes from what genuinely lovely people they are, how much they support each other and how well they all work together.”

The whole school is currently working on preparations for its annual show in September.

It’s not too late to join a class at the Bergen Way studio and anyone interested can find out more on the website www.studio19uk.com or email: info@studio19uk.com