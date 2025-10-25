It was all smiles at a village primary school, which hosted its second annual community fun day.

St Martha's Catholic Primary School in Lynn finally got to hold its celebratory day after having to cancel on October 4 due to gale-force winds.

Hundreds turned out on the day, with the school saying that itdid not anticipate how successful the event would be.

A performance by a martial arts group also took place

Craft stalls, lots of fun and games, hot and cold food and drinks, an ice-cream van, face paints, glitter tattoos and more were on offer for youngsters and grown-ups to enjoy on the day.

Gray's Fun Fair provided the school with bouncy castles, rides and bungee trampolines.

The St Martha's Got Talent finalists took to the stage, along with appearances from Elsa throughout the day and plenty of circus skills and disco songs, which many enjoyed a boogie to.

Elsa came along to join in with celebrations

The Kuk Sool Won school also performed a 30-minute display of martial arts.

Ellen Waters, event organiser, said: “There were tours of the school also happening for prospective students and families. The day was a great success.

“Our sincere thanks to all who came. Everyone commented on the amazing atmosphere. There is truly no school like it.”

The school is looking forward to its Christmas fair, taking place on Saturday, November 29, from 4pm.