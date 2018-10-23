‘Dangerous’ conditions concern for fishermen at King's Lynn's Fisher Fleet

Fishermen who work at Lynn’s Fisher Fleet have said the current conditions there are “dangerous” with no mooring rings and broken ladders.

The historic Fisher Fleet has been getting “worse and “worse” according to those who work there, particularly over the last six months.

John Witt, who has worked in the Fisher Fleet for 42 years, said: “I’ve never seen it in such a bad state of disrepair and I’ve been working there since 1976.”

Fishermen at the Fisher Fleet in King's Lynn, who are concerned about the condition of the moorings, which they say are dangerous and unsafe at the moment, and are in need of updating and urgent repair...Some of the King's Lynn Fisherman at the Fisher Fleet. (4916026)

He added: “The place is getting worse and worse.”

Mr Witt said the issues have stemmed from there being “no real mooring rings” at the Fisher Fleet, meaning that the boats are not mooring correctly which in turn has been damaging the ladders.

“Usually there’s a steel ladder which is fixed to the quayside but it’s getting destroyed as boats are having to tie up somewhere,” he added.

“Because all the ladders are getting bent and broken it’s a dangerous environment to access the boats.

“We are having to access the boats by our own aluminium ladders, it’s quite scary. Someone could fall off, and the ladders get left on the quayside, so a member of the public could trip over them.”

Fishermen at the Fisher Fleet in King's Lynn, who are concerned about the condition of the moorings, which they say are dangerous and unsafe at the moment, and are in need of updating and urgent repair...Fisherman Joe Poll using a ladder to get on and off the boat at the Fisher Fleet. (4916039)

Mr Witt said the issue is affecting in excess of eight boats and 24 men.

The issue is the responsibility of Associated British Ports (ABP), he said, who have an obligation to maintain the Fisher Fleet.

Mr Witt added: “I don’t know what they are playing at. When are they going to address the problem?”

He said the issues do not end there, as there is a brick sheltered area at the site, where homeless people have been sleeping, and leaving mattresses and duvets.

A spokesman for ABP said: “Safety is the number one concern for ABP in all our ports.

“We are currently in discussions with the fishing fleet to identify their exact requirements in terms load-bearing tolerances – we can then ensure that the correct updated facilities are there to handle their robust daily operations.

“We are proud to be home to the fishing fleet and are committed to working with this important group to make sure we are providing the right infrastructure.”