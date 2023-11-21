Vehicle travelled through three red lights during car meet in King's Lynn, says Norfolk Police
A dangerous driver travelled through three red lights during an organised car meet in Lynn at the weekend.
However, police have said that those involved dispersed “with very little issues” as a whole when ordered to by officers.
The travelling meet had taken up a spot at the Hardwick Industrial Estate on Sunday after entering Norfolk at around 6.30pm. It had originated in Skegness before moving to Cambridge.
Police spoke to a number of drivers who had entered the retail park and explained there was a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) in place.
A PSPO prohibits people from doing certain things in a specified area and allows officers to safely disperse a group of people who may be causing disruption in a community. They are actively used as a tool of Operation Octane, which is a targeted approach designed to tackle vehicle related anti-social behaviour.
Three offences were recorded during the event – including a Traffic Offence Report for excessive use of a horn, an individual obstructing police after providing false details, and an incident of dangerous driving after a vehicle travelled through three red lights.
However, a Norfolk Police spokesperson said: “Officers positively engaged with drivers who were present and the group dispersed with very little issues.”
The PSPO covers vehicle related anti-social behaviour and places restrictions on particular activities. These include:
- Driving at excessive speed
- Sudden and/or repeated acceleration and deceleration
- Street racing
- Stunts (including, but not limited to, doughnutting, handbrake turns, drifting, and burnouts)
- Continuous engine revving while stationary
- Unnecessary use of the horn
- Amplified music
- Littering from a vehicle
- Threatening, abusive or intimidating language or behaviour associated with vehicle use