Plenty of dangerous drivers were in court last week along with a sex offender breaching his order and a man who assaulted his partner.

The unsafe motorists taking up the roads in West Norfolk included drink and drug-drivers and a 22-year-old provisional driver who took his mother’s car without her permission.

One of the most shocking stories to come from the courts this week is arguably about a woman encouraging a teenage girl she met in hospital to take her own life.

Offenders appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court this week

Read more about these stories, as well as others, below…

Woman who met teenage girl at hospital later encouraged her to take her own life

A woman who contacted a teenage girl online and encouraged her to take her own life has been sentenced.

Nadine Sparrow, 20, met the victim at a hospital in Lynn, where they were both patients, in March last year.

Following their release from hospital, Sparrow kept in touch with the 17-year-old victim via social media and in person.

She repeatedly encouraged her to end her own life, giving explicit details of ways she could do this.

Woman, 52, was three times the drink-drive limit when she crashed into hedge

A court heard how a 52-year-old who was three times over the drink-drive limit decided to drive home instead of doing the 15-minute walk.

Amy McHenry, of Woodland Gardens in North Wootton, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where she admitted driving above the specified alcohol limit.

Prosecutor Abdul Khan told the court that it was a member of the public who called the police on McHenry, who observed her poor driving and took the keys of the Mercedes she was driving away from her.

Registered sex offender cleared more than 200 items of internet search history

A registered sex offender was back in court after he “candidly” told police that he breached his order by deleting his internet search history.

Luke Graham, 30, of Saxon Way in Fakenham, was sentenced at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, after previously admitting the breach.

Graham has previously been convicted for possession of indecent images of children, as well as attempting to engage in illicit communications with a child and forcing a child to watch a sexual act.

29-year-old who punched partner, threw wine bottles at her and stole purse avoids prison sentence

A 29-year-old who punched and assaulted his ex-partner on numerous occasions and stole her purse full of cash has avoided going to prison.

Ben Gray, of Glebe Estate in Tilney All Saints, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday when he was sentenced for a total of five offences.

Gray previously denied all of these but changed his plea to guilty.

Shoplifter ‘wants to turn his life around’ after taking trolley full of groceries

A 40-year-old shoplifter took an entire trolley full of shopping without paying for it after having an argument with his sister.

Donatas Sakalauskas, of Sir Lewis Street in Lynn, appeared at the town magistrates’ court on Thursday, where he admitted the theft from Morrisons in Lynn on January 11.

The court heard Sakalauskas entered the store and was seen on CCTV filling a trolley full of groceries, roughly to the value of £100, and exited via the till area - but did not stop to pay.

‘Lack of maturity’ played part in provisional driver taking mother’s car for gym trip without her permission

A 22-year-old without a driving licence tried to take his mother’s car to the gym without her permission.

Alan Wilby, of Retreat Estate in Downham, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where he admitted three offences.

Wilby pleaded guilty to taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and driving it without a licence or insurance.

Drug-driver became ‘nervous’ while being followed by unmarked police car

Police followed a drug-driver who did not think he was over the limit.

Spencer Waldron, of California in Fincham, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted driving above the specified drug limit.

Prosecutor Abdul Khan told the court that on October 4 last year, Waldron had been driving in the Marham area when he noticed he was being followed by a car. This was an unmarked police car.

Woman pushed police officer after ‘fearing for her safety’

A woman who pushed a police officer was fearing for her safety at her own home.

Courtney Inder, 25, of Alan Jarvis Way in Terrington St Clement, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where she admitted to obstructing an emergency worker.

Prosecutor Asif Akram said that on January 28, police arrived at her home address to arrest her partner.

Drink-driver initially booked taxi home after evening of drinking with friends

A 24-year-old who had been drinking and booked a taxi ended up driving himself home.

The taxi driver called the police about Harry Kirk, who had exited the vehicle to obtain his house keys from his own car.

However, once getting into the Ford Ranger, Kirk decided that he felt okay to drive, which ended up with him being arrested for drink-driving.