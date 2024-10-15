Drink-drivers, drug users and dangerous motorists were all sentenced in court last week.

It was a busy week at Lynn Magistrates’ Court as five people were sentenced for a range of motoring offences.

A 23-year-old was also jailed for causing a five-vehicle crash which killed 37-year-old Marcin Zablonty, instantly.

Find out below who was in court last week and what crimes they committed…

23-year-old jailed after causing five-vehicle crash which killed ‘beloved’ man

James Porter, of Church Drove in Outwell, had been travelling on the A1122 on January 18, 2023 in a blue Vauxhall Nova when he drifted into the oncoming lane of traffic and into the path of a lorry.

In the lead-up to the crash, Porter was recorded by a dashcam clapping both of his hands together.

He was also seen to be looking into his lap, leaning towards his passenger seat and on occasion, drifting into the opposite lane of traffic.

Porter was jailed for 30 weeks and was also banned from driving for two years.

Five men appear in court charged with fraud offences after alleged rogue trader incident

The group of men aged between 18 and 52 appeared before Norwich Magistrates’ Court.

It comes after police said a man reported being defrauded by a group of rogue traders who approached him at his home address on Orchard Grove in Lynn and told him his roof required repairs.

He gave them £5,000 and they completed some of the work to what officers said was an unsatisfactory standard.

The group of men returned the following day and claimed they were police officers, telling him to leave a further £5,000 on his doorstep.

A police chase resulted in the arrest of the five men who were sent to Norwich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation to take place on November 1.

Night out costs driver his licence

It was a night to forget for Jay Stannard, 21, of Chapel Road in Terrington St Clement after he pleaded guilty to drink-driving at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Stannard had been spotted driving his Audi car in Haygreen Road South in Terrington St Clement at 1.15am on August 17.

Subsequent tests at the police station gave a reading of 49mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath – the legal limit is 35mg.

Man caught with 134 indecent videos of children avoids jail

More than half of the videos that Christopher Eke was caught with were of the worst category.

Eke, 26, of Wootton Road in Lynn, admitted he made 69 category A videos and one category A of a child; that he made 39 category B videos of a child, and he made 26 category C videos and three category C photos of a child.

Police visited the address and took a number of electronic devices for analysis, which revealed the images and videos.

Ignoring police order proves costly mistake for 34-year-old

Martin Bunting, 34, of Wyatt Street in Lynn, admitted failing to comply with an exclusion order imposed on him by police on August 16.

He had been given the order to stay away from Norfolk Street after police were called to reports of him being drunk and abusive.

However, nine minutes later, he returned to the same area.

Drug user caught with heroin was using it to cope with mother’s poor health

James Williams, 57, of Smiths Bank in Denver, admitted having heroin in his possession.

The court heard Williams was arrested after police were called to an incident at the charity Change, Grow, Live (CGL) in Lynn.

Williams was spoken to by officers and admitted having the heroin in his pocket. He said it was for his personal use.

Drink-driver arrested on his driveway after supermarket staff reported him

James Morris, 70, of Masefield Drive, Downham, admitted drink-driving when he appeared before magistrates at Lynn on Thursday.

Staff at Tesco in London Road, Downham, called police after Morris had bought more alcohol while appearing to be intoxicated before getting into a car.

Police traced the vehicle’s owner to an address in Masefield Drive and a police officer had witnessed Morris leave the driver’s side of the car and stumble towards the boot.

Calpol run leads to unpaid work for dad

A disqualified father rushing to buy Calpol for his sick child who was spotted driving by an off-duty police officer has been ordered to do 60 hours of unpaid work.

Billy May, 35, of Basin Road, Outwell, admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance when he was seen by police pulling up outside Outwell Post Office in Church Drove.

May had been disqualified for three years in November 2022 for driving while disqualified and drink-driving.

Man caught with cocaine while ‘anti-drugs’ pregnant girlfriend was away

Jordan Lawson, 26, of Lowfields in Lynn, admitted having both cannabis and cocaine on him on January 4.

In an interview, Lawson told officers both drugs were for his personal use.

A search of the Portland Street address revealed a further quantity of cocaine and some cannabis.

Man admits inflicting grievous bodily harm

Marley Savage caused another man to have a bleed on the brain when at a football game between Dereham and Watlington.

Savage, 21, of Parsley Way in Downham, admitted causing GBH without intent on May 10 this year.

The victim was seen by police after he was discharged from the hospital where he had spent 72 hours waiting to see if he needed any neurological treatment after suffering a bleed on the brain.

Inexperienced driver caused crash

18-year-old William Witton of Hall Close in Heacham caused a car accident which left a woman seriously injured.

He admitted causing injury through careless driving when he appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Witton had been driving his red Ford Fiesta Finesse on High Road, Magdalen when he crashed head-on into a car coming the other way on May 28 this year.

Driver was ‘persuaded’ to take cocaine at a party

20-year-old Sunny Walden admitted drug-driving on the A149 at Sandringham.

George Sorrell, mitigating, explained Walden had been to a party where he had been persuaded to take the drugs.

A drugs test showed he had 15mcg of cocaine in his blood, the legal limit is 10mcg.

Driver loses licence over failure to provide breath test

Emily Howe, 46, said she was too anxious to provide a breath test. She lost her driving licence for 24 months as a result.

Her car was stopped by police because of concerns about how it was being driven.

In court, Howe said: “I was very, very anxious and upset and it affected me being able to give a sample.

“I’m very sorry, and that is all I can say about the matter,”

Family row led to court appearance for teen who damaged two cars and racially abused mother’s partner

Matthew Dexter, 19, called his step-father a “black c**t” and grabbed bathroom tiles that were in the garden and started to throw them at his Mercedes and Mitsubishi cars that were parked at the property.

The victim is in a relationship with Dexter’s mother and he was at home when he heard Dexter fighting with his younger brother outside the house.

The victim said Dexter had shown no empathy and had not apologised.