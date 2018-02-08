Daredevil duo say thanks to King’s Lynn hospital team

Have your say

Two men from West Lynn jumped out of a plane to raise more than £1,000 to thank critical care staff at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Christopher Ward and Clive Jackson completed the 10,000 feet skydive to support the unit that cared for Mr Ward’s partner, Sarah Davies.

Miss Davies spent 16 weeks at the QEH and Papworth Hospital in Cambridge after suffering a severe asthma attack for which she received life-saving treatment.

Mr Ward said: “The nurses and doctors in Critical Care are a brilliant team and we really appreciate what they did for Sarah and the family.

“The support that we received from family and friends helped us to get through this time.

Mr Ward and Mr Jackson have now handed over a cheque for £1,415 to Staff Nurse Jane Moore and Practice Development Nurse Julie Allen.

Mr Jackson, Miss Davies’s brother-in-law, said: “The skydive was an amazing feeling and you could see for miles.”