Six daredevil fundraisers plunged from 13,000 feet - raising thousands for cancer patients.

Members of the Breast of Friends fundraising group organised a skydive, which raised £9,559.20 including Gift Aid, for Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s Breast Care and Cancer Care Units.

The group, whose members are united by shared experiences of cancer, completed the challenge on July 13 at Norwich in what turned out to be their best so far.

Daredevil skydivers gear up

“I’m still buzzing from the experience,” said Melanie Britton, director of Brittons Estate Agents in Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place, and an active member of Breast of Friends.

“Not only did I tick off a major bucket list goal, but I raised over £2,000 toward our total of over £9,500. After losing 15 stone, I was finally able to take part in this life-changing adventure. Every penny we raised will go toward helping people affected by cancer.”

She added: “I just wanted to share a heartfelt thank you to everyone who sponsored me and cheered me on. Your generosity helps provide vital care and comfort to patients when they need it most.”

Breast of Friends skydivers with QEH staff

The funds raised will support ongoing initiatives at the hospital. Breast of Friends regularly restocks a ‘treat trolley’ in the Cancer Care Unit’s waiting area - offering free snacks, toiletries, and thoughtful items for patients undergoing treatment.

Thanks to donations like these, the Breast Care Unit also ensures that every patient who undergoes a mastectomy there receives a free specialist post-surgery bra. These bras are designed with discreet pockets to hold silicone breast prostheses securely in place, helping women regain comfort, confidence, and dignity at a vulnerable time, a hospital spokesperson said.

Becky Bowman, another Breast of Friends member and a part-time teaching assistant from Welney, added: "Taking the plunge in a charity skydive was exhilarating, unreal, and truly a bucket list moment I'll never forget. The freefall, the views, the adrenaline - everything was beyond amazing and something I'll never forget.

“What made it even more meaningful was that we were doing it all to raise money for an incredible cause. I also want to say a thank you to everyone who donated and supported me on this journey. Together, we made a difference - and had a little fun along the way.”

Money raised goes towards items including specialist post-surgery bras

Elaine Rudd, a senior breast care specialist nurse at the QEH said: “I would like to extend my sincere thanks to the Breast of Friends charity for their incredible fundraising efforts. Thanks to their generous support, we are able to continue to provide these important additions to the unit which help improve comfort and care for our patients during a particularly challenging time in their lives."

It’s not too late to show your support, you can donate to the group via www.justgiving.com/campaign/breastoffriendsskydive

For more information about the Breast of Friends Charity see: breastoffriends.co.uk