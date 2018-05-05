Dartmoor ponies settle in to life in West Norfolk

Two Dartmoor ponies are settling in to their new home at Litcham Common in West Norfolk, where they will graze the heath for wildlife.

The indigenous Dartmoor pony, which is an endangered breed, is a small, hardy pony with a proven ability to maintain itself on poor vegetation in exposed conditions.

They are one of the more placid native ponies which makes them excellent conservation grazers, especially on sites with public access.

Litcham management committee member Tim Angell said: “It has been fantastic to have Nigel and Joshua’s Lad arrive on Litcham Common and I think their names are great too.

“We already had three Dartmoor ponies on the common and now have a good sized group to carry on the conservation grazing for the foreseeable future.

“We are very grateful indeed for all the help and advice given to us by Norfolk Wildlife Trust, which has included a grant of £500 and transporting the ponies from Dartmoor to Litcham.

“We are also fortunate to have a really good group of volunteers who will keep their eyes on the new ponies as they settle down on the common.”

Over the past 14 years the committee has been working to bring wildlife management on the common, establishing a conservation volunteer group and re-introducing grazing.

Norfolk Wildlife Trust conservation officer, Helen Baczkowska said: “The management of Litcham Common by local volunteers has been a fantastic achievement. The grazing on the site has created and maintained open, sunny habitats, ideal for species like heather and adders.”