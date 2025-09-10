A date has been set for the decision-making process at Lynn’s Carnegie library to be scrutinised at the High Court.

Earlier this year, The Margery Kempe Trust’s claim for judicial review concerning Norfolk County Council’s process for choice of applicant at the library was issued.

Now, it has been confirmed that the case will be heard at the High Court in London on Wednesday, October 16.

It challenges the integrity and fairness of the process used to determine the future use of the historic building, which was awarded to The Garage Trust.

The core of The Margery Kempe Trust’s complaint is based around supposed “evidence” indicating that the successful applicant secured a £10,000 grant from the Architectural Heritage Fund specifically for the Carnegie – two months before the county council opened applications to community groups.

Ahead of next month’s hearing, Antonia Hayes, from The Margery Kempe Trust, said: “The public has a right to clarity on how decisions about their community assets are made. The process for the Carnegie library has left many questions unanswered.

The Margery Kempre Trust's trustees and founders; James Carver, Tessa Mountain, Antonia Hayes and James Goodman-Stephens

“We are pleased a High Court judge agrees these are serious questions that deserve to be heard in open court, and we are grateful for the opportunity to present our arguments on behalf of our community.”

A spokesman for the county council has reiterated that due to the ongoing legal process, the authority is not in a position to provide a comment at this time.

The library services currently housed at the Carnegie will be moved into the new multi-use community hub in the town centre later this year.

The Garage Trust, which as things stand is still set to take on the Carnegie, offers a wide range of music, theatre and dance classes, community activities, and also presents small-scale performances for children.

The charity plans to work with residents and community members to relocate its vibrant cultural work from elsewhere in the town to the Carnegie.

Meanwhile, The Margery Kempe Trust has recently been granted official status as a registered charity by the Charity Commission of England and Wales.