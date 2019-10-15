Lynn's long-awaited new H&M store will finally open in the town centre next month, the company has announced this afternoon.

Shoppers will be able to get their first look inside the shop in the Vancouver Quarter from 11am on Thursday, November 7.

And the first 200 customers in the queue that morning will receive an exclusive goodie bag, while all shoppers who queue before then will be given a 25 per cent discount wristband to redeem against their purchases.

GV Picture of the New H & M Store currently under construction in the Vancouver Quarter King's Lynn Town Centre. (7305517)

Toni Galli, H&M's Country Manager for the UK and Ireland, said today: “We are very excited to open this brand new store in the Vancouver Quarter in King’s Lynn this November.

"We aim to provide our customers in Norfolk the best shopping experience possible and we are confident that our new King’s Lynn store will offer exactly this.”

Vancouver Quarter manager Alistair Cox added: "We cannot wait for H&M to open their doors to King's Lynn shoppers for the first time.

"This store will be a great addition to our centre and will make a real difference to the vibrancy and offering to visitors as well as giving West Norfolk residents even more reason to visit King's Lynn regularly.

"This is a positive step for our High Street, and having an iconic brand like H&M showing a commitment to our town speaks volumes for the future prospects of our town."

The two-storey store will cover more than 1,500 square metres and joins the company's existing portfolio of more than 240 branches across Britain and Ireland.

And the announcement comes as two other big name retailers, Blue Inc and Game, also return to the town centre.