A decision on new plans to build hundreds of homes in Gaywood could be made as early as next week.

Officials have confirmed that revised proposals to develop land off Parkway are due to be considered at a special West Norfolk Council planning committee session next Thursday, February 24.

But objectors have branded the latest proposals as “madness” and claim they would still have an unacceptable impact on the area, despite moves to prevent homes from being built on sensitive wildlife habitats.

GV Picture of Land which is being Proposed for Possible New Housing Development for the Gaywood Area...Land between King's Lynn Academy Site off Queen Mary Road/Parkway Gaywood and Howard Junior School. (54310932)

The current application, which the borough council has itself submitted, would allow for 226 new homes to be built in the area.

It was drawn up after an earlier application, proposing more than 150 extra properties and a new bridge linking the area to the Hardwick industrial estate, was scrapped last summer – only weeks after councillors backed it.

The move followed widespread public opposition on environmental grounds and reports which suggested the perceived benefits of the project were not as extensive as previously thought.

A borough council spokesman yesterday said: “Parkway will be one of the applications going to planning committee on 24th February.”

Documents setting out officials’ views on the new proposal are likely to be published later this week.

But the news of a special meeting is likely to intensify public concern, which has itself grown after a number of councillors themselves voiced doubts about the development during an initial debate by the authority’s Lynn area planning sub-group last month.

Activists are understood to be planning a protest event in the area, which is likely to be held ahead of next week’s scheduled session.

And, so far, more than 20 members of the public have made published comments on the borough council’s planning website, all of them opposing the latest plan.

One said it would be “complete madness” to allow the plan to proceed, while another raised the impact on green space in the area and urged the council to “stop this madness now”.

Concerns have also been raised over flood risk and traffic, amid claims the development could see hundreds more cars come into the area and make existing problems worse.

However, county roads chiefs have so far not raised an objection to the new application.