Daughter and brother praise King's Lynn grocer who lost battle with cancer

The daughter of a popular King's Lynn grocer who died this month, has described her father as "the most wonderful and selfless man".

Nigel Woods, 66, died on Thursday, June 6 having been diagnosed with cancer last year.

He was a well-known figure in the town having worked in his family grocer's shop, Woods, on Windsor Road after it was opened in 1960.

Mr Woods' daughter Leonie paid tribute to her father who took over the running of the business in 1986.

She said: "It is almost hard finding the words to describe Dad as he was everything to us. I would say he was such a character, he was quite a quiet man but was always making jokes, and he loved to make people laugh.

"He was very well known and popular man, and was always so friendly. He would have a chat with people in the shop and always put his hand up to people in the street to say hello. I think he really brightened everyone’s day."

Nigel Woods. Picture: SUPPLIED

His funeral will be held on Thursday, June 27 at Mintlyn Crematorium on Lynn Road.

Miss Woods added: "Dad was very family orientated, and we have so many lovely memories with him which we will hold on to for a lifetime.

"He loved music and would always be found with a radio at his side listening to it. Dad was a very green fingered and loved gardening. He would make the most beautiful hanging baskets and always kept the gardens looking nice."

She spoke of her father's love of Norwich City Football Club and how he would regularly listen to match commentaries.

"We did actually take him to a game a couple of months before he passed away as he had never been which was so lovely."

He also enjoyed attending car boot sales and auctions.

A notice has been pinned up on the Woods store's window informing customers of the sad news.

The Woods store on Windsor Road, King's Lynn

"Being diagnosed with cancer last year, Dad always remained so strong and positive through all of his treatment and to the end," Miss Woods said.

"I couldn't be more proud of him being so brave with everything he went through. He just carried on and never complained, it was just the type of person he was.

"It would make him so happy to know how much he was thought of and appreciated in the community, he certainly will be missed by many."

Nigel worked alongside his brother Alec, sister Pamela and parents at Woods grocer's.

Alec, 68, said Nigel intended to keep the shop open until next year to mark 60 years of the store.

He also remembered the brothers returning from school to help out in the shop where they write down customer orders and putting them on the spike.

"All of that area was surrounded by family houses so he [Nigel] became a very popular man," Alec said.

"It was a hard-working life looking back but it was quite enjoyable. The shop was really busy at Christmas time."

The shop would remain open until 10pm at night as the family would be able to sit in the living room just behind the shop while watching out for customers.

When the bigger retailers first arrived in the town in the mid-1960s, it did not affect customer sales.

"Our father had a great network of people trading supplies so for freshness you just could not beat us," he added.

"Nigel did struggle with the grocers throughout the 1990s but it was just not viable by that point."

Like Leonie, Alec also remembered Nigel as a "quiet man" who was also "very popular" with a dry sense of humour.

"He would come out with some great one-liners and was one of those people who was very popular without trying to be popular.

"People naturally liked him. There was a self-effacing way about him as he would not boast."