Daughter runs the London Marathon to support a cause close to her heart

More than £1,000 has been raised by a learning support assistant who ran the London Marathon in support of the Stroke Association.

Michelle Peukert, who works at Wisbech Grammar School, wanted to raise money for the worthy causes after seeing her father and mother-in-law suffer a stoke.

Causes close to her heart inspire Michelle to take up London Marathon challenge

Her father had his stroke almost 11-months-ago, she said: “My dad collapsed at home. He said the room was spinning, he felt sick and was sick.

“He’d been out for the day and assumed he’d eaten something that didn’t agree with him. By the Tuesday he still wasn’t any better.

“An ambulance was called and he was taken to A&E. There they diagnosed a stomach upset, water infection and vertigo.”

After spending the night in hospital, they thought something wasn’t quite right and soon discovered he had suffered a cerebellar stroke.

Causes close to her heart inspire Michelle to take up London Marathon challenge

She added: “Due to the fact this type of stroke doesn’t present the typical way it had been missed. The cerebellum is at the back of the brain which affects your balance and movement.”

Ms Peukert was delighted to have raised money for the Stroke Association and said “it was wonderful to see my dad on the way home and show him my medal”.