Daughter to have her hair shaved off in King's Lynn in tribute to her father

A 52-year-old woman will have her hair shaved off for charity in honour of her father who died of cancer.

Angie Jackson-Cook, who moved to Lynn when she was 21, will be getting her hair shaved at Razor Sharp on New Conduit Street on Saturday, March 2.

Her father, Raymond Cook, died at 42 in 1985 after cancer spread to his brain when she was 19.

Angie Jackson-Cook

Having considered doing something in respect of her father for years, Angie thought that now she is ten years older than he was, it would be an appropriate time to do the shave.

Cancer Research is her chosen charity for the event.

She said: “People have told me my Dad would be so proud of me because I was always a bit of a Daddy’s girl.

“I wanted to do something in his memory and to say thank you for what the hospital has done.”

A JustGiving page has been set up with over £100 collected so far. Angie thanked Cancer Research and Macmillan staff for their support as well as staff at Santander who said they will sponsor the cause.

She added: “I have been told I will need a hat after the shave as I could be cold, but I think I will be fine.

“I have the crazy hair to do it. My family have such thick hair.”

Mr Cook was an electrician who died at the old Norfolk and Norwich Hospital.