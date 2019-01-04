Daughter to have her hair shaved off in King's Lynn in tribute to her father
A 52-year-old woman will have her hair shaved off for charity in honour of her father who died of cancer.
Angie Jackson-Cook, who moved to Lynn when she was 21, will be getting her hair shaved at Razor Sharp on New Conduit Street on Saturday, March 2.
Her father, Raymond Cook, died at 42 in 1985 after cancer spread to his brain when she was 19.
Having considered doing something in respect of her father for years, Angie thought that now she is ten years older than he was, it would be an appropriate time to do the shave.
Cancer Research is her chosen charity for the event.
She said: “People have told me my Dad would be so proud of me because I was always a bit of a Daddy’s girl.
“I wanted to do something in his memory and to say thank you for what the hospital has done.”
A JustGiving page has been set up with over £100 collected so far. Angie thanked Cancer Research and Macmillan staff for their support as well as staff at Santander who said they will sponsor the cause.
She added: “I have been told I will need a hat after the shave as I could be cold, but I think I will be fine.
“I have the crazy hair to do it. My family have such thick hair.”
Mr Cook was an electrician who died at the old Norfolk and Norwich Hospital.
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.