Day celebrates tales, magic and play in King's Lynn

A brand new family event brought dozens of people to Lynn on Sunday for a day of tales, magic and play.

TMPlay offered youngsters the opportunity to meet real-life incarnations of some famous fictional names, with princesses, superheroes and Transformers characters all gracing the Tuesday Market Place.

Bubbleology, live performances, a climbing tower and dance sessions inspired by The Greatest Showman were also part of the free event, organised by West Norfolk Council.

Youngsters enjoying the Bubbleology at the TMPlay event in King's Lynn.

Ahead of TMPlay, Graham Middleton, cabinet portfolio holder for business development, including events, said: “This is another exciting free event from the borough council and a great reason to visit the town centre on Sunday.”

Mr Middleton said there would be lots for children and adults to enjoy.

“They could finish their first week back at school by meeting some superheroes and princesses, seeing magical things and amazing stunts, hearing great stories, and, maybe, having a dance,” he added.

The celebration of tales, magic and play also offered the chance to learn Witches and Wizards 101, to listen to stories from Tilly the Talespinner, and to watch live entertainment from the Pirate Captain’s Magic Show and The Dick Danger Show, including a trick which saw the performer dive from a high pole into a bucket of water.

While the day was similar to the annual Fairytales and Legends event, TMPlay was a brand new event to the council’s calendar this year.

A post on the Fairytales and Legends Facebook page in July said the event was “on a break” for 2019, but added that they were looking forward to welcoming visitors to TMPlay.

On Sunday, a post on the Fairytales and Legends Facebook page said: “Enormous love and thanks to everyone who joined us today.”

The post thanked the council, the Alive Corn Exchange, Creative Orchard and all of the event team who helped make the day happen.