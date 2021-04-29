A decade since Prince William and Kate Middleton got married
Where have the years gone? ... but it is with such national occasions as the wedding of Prince William to Kate Middleton that we measure the passing of time.
It happened 10 years ago on Friday, April 29, at Westminster Abbey, and as a national bank holiday took place, millions watched on television to share in the big royal day.
Throughout West Norfolk there were numerous celebration parties organised by community groups, clubs and schools.
We here knew William well. He had a strong connection with West Norfolk from a younger age, of course, both through his father Charles and mother, Diana and the inextricable link to Sandringham.
Kate was more of an unknown quantity but since that wedding the couple have become almost synonymous with West Norfolk after they moved to Anmer Hall, where they chose to spend much of the lockdowns of the past year.
And now we are also pleased to count children George, Charlotte and Louis, among our regular visitors.
It was a beautiful day and much enjoyed by those around the borough.
Here are some of those events attended by Lynn News photographers.