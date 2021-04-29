Where have the years gone? ... but it is with such national occasions as the wedding of Prince William to Kate Middleton that we measure the passing of time.

It happened 10 years ago on Friday, April 29, at Westminster Abbey, and as a national bank holiday took place, millions watched on television to share in the big royal day.

Throughout West Norfolk there were numerous celebration parties organised by community groups, clubs and schools.

Royal Wedding street party in Portway, Yours South Lynn community to celebrate the wedding of Prince William and Catherine Middleton. (46651454)

We here knew William well. He had a strong connection with West Norfolk from a younger age, of course, both through his father Charles and mother, Diana and the inextricable link to Sandringham.

Royal wedding celebrations at Downham Market in the Town Hall. Khalin Heffernan (7) with 15 year old Grace Cawkwell, of the town youth council.. (46651545)

Kate was more of an unknown quantity but since that wedding the couple have become almost synonymous with West Norfolk after they moved to Anmer Hall, where they chose to spend much of the lockdowns of the past year.

Highgate Infant School 'Royal wedding' at St John's Church - Joshua Stannett (7) and 6 year old Emily Oates.. (46651536)

And now we are also pleased to count children George, Charlotte and Louis, among our regular visitors.

Royal Wedding party at Hickathrift House care home. Eve White (2) enters the fancy dress competition.. (46651506)

It was a beautiful day and much enjoyed by those around the borough.

Here are some of those events attended by Lynn News photographers.