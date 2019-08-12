Dazzling displays at King's Lynn Horticultural Society show

There was plenty to admire as the King’s Lynn Horticultural Society held its annual show at the South Wootton village hall on Saturday.

A total of 248 entries were submitted for this year’s show by 32 exhibitors, down on last year’s totals.

But there were still plenty of colourful displays to enjoy as trophy winners received their awards from West Norfolk’s deputy mayor, Margaret Wilkinson, and her consort, Sandra Collop.

The King's Lynn Horticultural Society Annual Open Show on Saturday 10th August at South Wootton Village Hall with over 100 classes including Flowers, Vegetables, Pot Plants, Domestics, Arts and Crafts plus similar in the Junior Sections...Rachel Vyse, Show Secretary with this very colourful flower display section at the show. (15048816)

Trophy winners were: E. Ogden Cup for best cacti display: Jill Walker; Mrs Kenneth Bush Cup for best foliage plant: Jill Walker; Mr Coates Cup for best fuchsia: John Hipkin; West Norfolk Produce Cup for best pot plant: Penny Hipkin; 90th Birthday Cup for most pot plant class points: Jill Povey.

Audrey Brooks Rose Bowl for most points in rose classes: Terrie Hill; West Norfolk Cup for best rose exhibit: Terrie Hill; Lord Fermoy Cup for best patio pot: Penny Hipkin; Cobbold Cup for most points in flower classes: Selina Povey

Mrs W.R. Sadler Cup for best vegetable selection: Selina Povey; Members’ Cup for best coloured potatoes: Goodwins Hall care home; Twaite Cup for best white onions: Selina Povey; Kenneth Bush Challenge Trophy for best vegetable collection: Selina Povey.

The King's Lynn Horticultural Society Annual Open Show on Saturday 10th August at South Wootton Village Hall with over 100 classes including Flowers, Vegetables, Pot Plants, Domestics, Arts and Crafts plus similar in the Junior Sections...KLHS Chairman and Show Steward Dave Wilson with the Vase of Gladioli Section at the show. (15048815)

A Anderson Cup for most first places in vegetable section: Selina Povey; Ray Smith Memorial Bowl for most first places in fruit section: Selina Povey; R Doubleday Plaque for best fruit exhibit: Goodwins Hall; Mrs F.E. Fox Cup for best art and craft exhibit: Goodwins Hall

Sylvia Brundle-Todd Cup for best fuchsia, under 10s: Lucy Mills; Victory Cup for best junior exhibit: Edward Mills; Mr Wilkin Shield for best fuchsia, exhibitor aged 11-16: Isobel Mills; Jubilee Cup for most points in intermediate classes: Isobel Mills

Barbara Baker Cup for best preserves exhibit: Selina Povey; George Skipper Cup for best baked exhibit: Penny Hipkin; Jean Anderson Cup for best display of flowering plant, vegetables and domestic item: Stella Mills; Ray Garner Memorial Cup for most first places in show: Stella Mills.

Banksian Medal for most horticultural points: Jill Walker; Perry Cup for lady exhibitor with most points in show: Jill Walker; Caithness Crystal Vase for exhibitor with most points in show: Jill Walker; Amberley Hall Trophy for best Shrewsbury biscuits: Penny Hipkin.

The King's Lynn Horticultural Society Annual Open Show on Saturday 10th August at South Wootton Village Hall with over 100 classes including Flowers, Vegetables, Pot Plants, Domestics, Arts and Crafts plus similar in the Junior Sections...John Germeney with his 1st place winning Bird Table Display (Summer Bedding Plants Grown in an Unusual Container). (15048817)

The King's Lynn Horticultural Society Annual Open Show on Saturday 10th August at South Wootton Village Hall with over 100 classes including Flowers, Vegetables, Pot Plants, Domestics, Arts and Crafts plus similar in the Junior Sections...Baking Judge Sue Nulty with KLHS President Paul Brandon. (15048820)

The King's Lynn Horticultural Society Annual Open Show on Saturday 10th August at South Wootton Village Hall with over 100 classes including Flowers, Vegetables, Pot Plants, Domestics, Arts and Crafts plus similar in the Junior Sections...A Tray of Veg ready for Judging.. (15048814)