It’s that time of year when the countdown begins to some of West Norfolk’s traditional fireworks displays.

In Hunstanton, the Round Table-organised event takes place on Saturday, November 1 from the cliff top car park. The organisers are promising a ‘Fire Frenzy’ along with a bonfire, fireworks and dazzling laser show plus live music from Searles Superstars, Vex rock band, and DJ Mark Purdy.

Fire Frenzy is set to present fire-eating and breathing, fire props and juggling and the organisers hope this year’s event will be the biggest and brightest yet.

Part of last year’s Fawkes in The Walks display

Gates open at 4.30pm with the bonfire due to be lit at 5.30pm and the firework/laser display at 7.30pm. There will be fairground rides, food and drink stalls. Tickets are available from www.tickettailor.com/events/hunstantonroundtable/1789210 with prices for walk-ins, and car parking.

Wood drop-offs for the bonfire can be made on Friday, October 31, only from 10am to 4pm at the cliff top. No greenery, cardboard or tree stumps.

There’s also a dazzling display set for Denver Playing Field at Downham Road on Saturday, November 1, with approximate times of gates opening at 5.30pm and the first display around 7pm, fancy dress judging at 7.15pm for the under 12s with prizes up for grabs for the best dressed, followed by a second fireworks display at 7.30pm.

Admission is cash only on the night, free for under fives, £3 for children aged under 16 and £6 for children over 16/adults.

At King’s Lynn, Fawkes in The Walks, the annual free display, takes place on Friday, November 7.

The event and display, organised by West Norfolk Council, attracts thousands to the dazzling display, live entertainment and funfair.

The Walks will be packed with stalls and rides from 6pm. There will be live music from Hayley Street and headliners Bear Club. Radio West Norfolk presenter Simon Rowe will entertain the crowd between the live sets.

Deputy borough mayor Cllr Steve Bearshaw, will start the countdown to the display at 8pm.

Cllr Sue Lintern, cabinet member for culture and events, said: “Our council has been organising this fantastically well-attended free event for the last 17 years. It has established itself as one of the most popular in the east of England. Many residents pop in to our town park to enjoy it, last year 20,000 people attended.

“Remember, remember, the seventh of November. We’ve planned an amazing firework display for everyone to enjoy in a controlled environment. It is by far the safest way to enjoy a fireworks display and I’m very pleased to see it is back with a bang this year.”

The event is free to attend and a voluntary collection will be made at the event to help cover costs. The fireworks display and stage entertainment is free but charges may be made for other activities in the park.

The borough council is asking residents to use the hashtag #FawkesInTheWalks when sharing pictures of the night on social media channels.

Children under 12 should be accompanied by an adult and people are strongly advised not to bring pets to the park during the evening.

The council said it is an organised display, private fireworks and sparklers are not permitted in The Walks; official drones will be flying. No other drones are permitted to fly without prior permission.

The east to west route in front of the Red Mount Chapel will be closed from 8am on the event day until 8am on the Saturday.

The entrance to The Walks from Seven Sisters/Extons Road, the library gates and County Court Road will be closed on the evening from 7.45pm. People planning to enter the park after 7.45pm are advised to use the Tennyson Avenue and Blackfriars Road entrances.

Permitted sellers will be inside The Walks, please support your local event by only using those inside the park for flashing glows and other novelties, the council said.

“The most convenient car park for the event is the St James' multi-storey, and attendees are advised to use this, or other town centre car parks, please do not obstruct residential side streets as this could hamper emergency service access.

“Anyone planning to attend the event are advised to follow the council's social media channels for up-to-date information or any changes to arrangements,” a spokesperson said.