A man's dead body has been found by police in Lynn this morning (Friday, June 14).

Police were called to Sandpiper Way near Harding's Pits at 8.42am after receiving reports that were concerned for the safety of the individual.

The man was found deceased at the scene and the area was cordoned off.

The death is not being treated as suspicious by police.

And the road has been cleared by 12.30pm.