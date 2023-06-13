A Lynn woman and her partner who continued to deal drugs across Cambridgeshire after being arrested last year have been jailed.

Mercede Silsbury, 26, of North Star Court, and Michael Ndoro, 29, were jailed at Peterborough Crown Court yesterday for running a criminal enterprise across the county.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary said the couple were the latest drug dealers to be sentenced as part of its Operation Hypernova, a crackdown on exploitation and illegal drugs.

Mercede Silsbury was sentenced to more than three years in prison.Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

It comes after officers raided Ndoro’s home in Orbell Avenue, Little Wratting, near Haverhill in Suffolk, in the early hours of September 14 last year and found a mobile phone linking them to Class A drug dealing.

They also seized more than £12,000 in cash and £9,000 worth of Class A drugs.

Detectives discovered that the pair had been using hire cars to drive round, sell the drugs and move associated profits.

Michael Ndoro was arrested at this home in Little Wratting, next to Haverhill.Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

At Peterborough Crown Court yesterday, Ndoro was sentenced to four years and four months in prison after previously pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin, possession of Class C drugs, three counts of possession with intent to supply Class A and three counts of acquire criminal property.

Silsbury was sentenced to three years and two months in prison after previously pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin and acquiring criminal property.

Detective Constable Andy Macdonald, who was involved in the investigation, said: “This pair were responsible for running a criminal enterprise across Cambridgeshire.

“Both of their sentences were increased due to them continuing to sell drugs after initially being arrested by police in July last year.

Some of the drugs seized in the Ndoro and Silsbury case. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

“County Lines bring misery to our communities in the form of drug dealing, exploitation and violence.”

Operation Hypernova was carried out with support from the Metropolitan Police, British Transport Police and the Eastern Regional Specialist Operation Unit to identify individuals posing the greatest threat to the community.

During the operation, 33 County Lines were dismantled, with crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis worth more than £600,000 seized along with hundreds of pounds in cash and assets including vehicles, jewellery and clothing. Several weapons were also seized.