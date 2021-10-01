Discover King’s Lynn is joining with other independent High Streets across the UK to put on very special £5 offers across two weeks in October, in the Totally locally fiver fest.

Fiver fest is a free to join campaign, devised and run by Totally Locally, a Grass Roots High Street organisation that has been helping businesses and High Streets since 2010 with “incredible” results.

For Fiver Fest, Totally Locally is partnering with Visa, and together, they are calling on shoppers to divert £5 of their weekly spend to support the small businesses in their communities.

The new business and owners of the Soul Cafe and Restaurant in Tower Street King's Lynn (former Willow Tree Restaurant) and it is due to open early to mid-July.LtoR, Teresa Payne, Tamsin Payne, Olivier Vati, Helen Payne.. (51816519)

The message of Fiver fest says:“If every adult in King’s Lynn spent just £5 per week in their local independent shops and businesses, it would mean £8.3 million per year going directly into our local economy.” jobs, a better high street.”

Chris Sands of Totally Locally said: “We know Fiver Fest isn’t going to change the world.

“But small changes in spending habits can really make a difference to our high streets. Just by diverting £5 of our weekly spend to local independents we give them a fighting chance to thrive.”

Many of Lynn’s popular local businesses are involved in Fiver fest.

Prontaprint King's Lynn Office in St James Street.. (47272173)

Just some of the offer:

All starters £5 at Soul Café & Restaurant – lunchtime only.

£5 installation fee on all household appliance purchases at Cooper & Elms – washing machines, dishwashers, cookers etc. Saving up to £35!

A cinema ticket and a medium popcorn OR hot drink for £5 at the Corn Exchange Cinema – everyday 10am-5pm

Selected cocktails £5 at the Duke’s Head Hotel Coffee and cake for £5 at The Wenns Chop & Ale House and The Bank House

Standard A1 prints for £5 at Prontaprint

Bacon sandwich and a hot drink of choice for £5 at Nice & Tasty Patisserie

£5 meal deal at Bitson’s Fish & Chips

Waffle and hot chocolate for £5 at Pretty Little Bistro

Designer pencil cases for £5 at Designs

Gin and mixer for £5 at Gin Saloon