Second inquest review to be held for Nerijus Vysniauskas who was found dead on the side of A47 in King’s Lynn

By Alice Hobbs
Published: 14:54, 19 August 2025
 | Updated: 15:37, 19 August 2025

The death of a man in his 20s whose body was found on the side of a main road is set to be investigated further.

Coroners have called for a second inquest review for Nerijus Vysniauskas, after he was killed on the A47 outside Lynn on December 2 last year.

At the time, police and paramedics were called to the scene, and a post-mortem determined that the 26-year-old had died of a head injury.

Nerijus Vysniauskas was found dead on the A47 in December last year
Officers launched an investigation, which led to the arrest of 61-year-old Welsh man Dean Sprot in Reading.

Sprot appeared in court on Thursday, July 3, where he denied the charges of failing to stop after a collision and failing to report a crash.

His trial is set to take place on April 13 next year.

A GoFundMe page set up in his memory described Mr Vysniauskas as a “kind soul” who was “passionate, caring and always tried his best to put a smile on people’s faces”.

The next inquest review will be held on May 13, 2026.

