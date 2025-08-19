The death of a man in his 20s whose body was found on the side of a main road is set to be investigated further.

Coroners have called for a second inquest review for Nerijus Vysniauskas, after he was killed on the A47 outside Lynn on December 2 last year.

At the time, police and paramedics were called to the scene, and a post-mortem determined that the 26-year-old had died of a head injury.

Nerijus Vysniauskas was found dead on the A47 in December last year

Officers launched an investigation, which led to the arrest of 61-year-old Welsh man Dean Sprot in Reading.

Sprot appeared in court on Thursday, July 3, where he denied the charges of failing to stop after a collision and failing to report a crash.

His trial is set to take place on April 13 next year.

A GoFundMe page set up in his memory described Mr Vysniauskas as a “kind soul” who was “passionate, caring and always tried his best to put a smile on people’s faces”.

The next inquest review will be held on May 13, 2026.