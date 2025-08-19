Second inquest review to be held for Nerijus Vysniauskas who was found dead on the side of A47 in King’s Lynn
The death of a man in his 20s whose body was found on the side of a main road is set to be investigated further.
Coroners have called for a second inquest review for Nerijus Vysniauskas, after he was killed on the A47 outside Lynn on December 2 last year.
At the time, police and paramedics were called to the scene, and a post-mortem determined that the 26-year-old had died of a head injury.
Officers launched an investigation, which led to the arrest of 61-year-old Welsh man Dean Sprot in Reading.
Sprot appeared in court on Thursday, July 3, where he denied the charges of failing to stop after a collision and failing to report a crash.
His trial is set to take place on April 13 next year.
A GoFundMe page set up in his memory described Mr Vysniauskas as a “kind soul” who was “passionate, caring and always tried his best to put a smile on people’s faces”.
The next inquest review will be held on May 13, 2026.