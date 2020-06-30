Home   News   Article

Death of woman in King's Lynn not being treated as suspicious

By Rebekah Chilvers
-
rebekah.chilvers@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 10:26, 30 June 2020
 | Updated: 10:31, 30 June 2020

Police have confirmed the death of a woman in Lynn at the weekend is not being treated as suspicious.

Officers were called to a property in St Nicholas Close shortly before 10am on Sunday following concerns for the safety of a woman.

Police and paramedics attended and a woman, aged in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Read more
Kings Lynn

More by this author

Rebekah Chilvers
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE