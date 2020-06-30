Death of woman in King's Lynn not being treated as suspicious
Published: 10:26, 30 June 2020
| Updated: 10:31, 30 June 2020
Police have confirmed the death of a woman in Lynn at the weekend is not being treated as suspicious.
Officers were called to a property in St Nicholas Close shortly before 10am on Sunday following concerns for the safety of a woman.
Police and paramedics attended and a woman, aged in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
