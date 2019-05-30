Debate set on terms of inquiry into KLIC

Plans for an independent inquiry into West Norfolk Council’s handling of affairs relating to a Lynn business hub are set to be debated next month.

Members voted to set up an external probe into the King’s Lynn Innovation Centre (KLIC) during a special meeting back in March.

But officials indicated at the time that the details of the investigation would not be finalised until after the recent elections.

Now, the council has confirmed that a report setting out proposed terms of reference for the inquiry, and the selection of a chairman to lead it, will go to the first cabinet meeting of the new term on June 18.

If it is backed there, it will then go before the full council in early July.

Critics have argued that the probe is necessary to learn lessons from what went wrong in the council’s relationship with Norfolk and Waveney Enterprise Services, with whom it developed the project.

But the authority’s leadership insisted that an external review could only take place after its own internal review of the issue had been completed.

Meanwhile, the membership of a cross-party working group set up to consider the findings of that review is due to be finalised at an audit committee meeting on Monday.