Thousands of jobs are at risk after Debenhams announced it has appointed administrators.

Earlier this week it was announced the high street retailer was on the brink of collapse after its bosses confirmed they filed a notice of intent to appoint administrators, potentially affecting the King's Lynn store.

Debenhams has gone into administration. Picture Terry Scott

The struggling department store was reportedly considering the move last week to protect the company against legal claims from creditors during the coronavirus outbreak.

However, today, the company announced it had gone into administration.

The move affects the 22,000 workers employed by the company - who are currently on furlough.

It is not known if the 142 remaining stores across the UK will close or remain open after the Cornavirus crisis.

Debenhams has now officially gone into administration. Picture: Steve Crispe

The firm has appointed FRP Advisory to oversee the administration process.

Debenhams chief executive Stefaan Vansteenkiste added: "In these unprecedented circumstances the appointment of the administrators will protect our business, our employees, and other important stakeholders, so that we are in a position to resume trading from our stores when government restrictions are lifted.

"We anticipate that our highly supportive owners and lenders will make additional funding available to fund the administration period."

