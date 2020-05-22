Debenhams loss 'leaves a big hole' in King's Lynn as future steps discussed

West Norfolk councillors have spoken about their disappointment following last week's announcement that Lynn's Debenhams store was closing down.

The impact on the town's High Street has also been highlighted at what is a challenging time for businesses across the country.

Graham Middleton, West Norfolk Council's cabinet member for business development, said discussions are taking place with the Vision King’s Lynn board and the King’s Lynn Business Improvement District (BID) to support recovery efforts for local businesses as lockdown eases.