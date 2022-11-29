King's Lynn debut film club for over 70s proves a 'good start'
Silver Monday has been organised by the Priory Rotary Club of King’s Lynn in collaboration with the Alive Corn Exchange as a monthly social event to meet for a chat over a cuppa and watch a film.
Some 56 film fans watched Matilda The Musical in the cinema on Monday.
President of the Rotary club, Jonathan Holmes, said: “What we are trying to do is offer a friendship group for older people to meet people of a similar age more regularly.”
Edith Reeves, 86, from Lynn, attended and said: “The pandemic broke our lives and it’s been hard to get into the routine of going out. This is a good idea to get to meet new people again.”
Friends Susan Thompson and Margaret Hall, from South Wootton, came along to the film club.
Susan said: “What a brilliant idea and it’s a good time of day for older people to come out.”
The Rotary club hopes the new film club will help people meet more regularly.
Phil Davies, of Priory Rotary, said: “Every month the aim is to get people together to meet beforehand and chat. We want people to have a good time and for the older generation to get this opportunity.
“It helps if people book as it gives us an idea of numbers. Today has been a good start with people who have come along already saying they are enjoying the companionship.”
For details of the next film club on Monday, January 30, email Bharti.Patel@west-
norfolk.gov.uk