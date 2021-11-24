Planning permission for a new multi-million pound endoscopy unit at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital could be granted as early as next month, officials say.

Proposals for a new £12.5 million facility at the Gayton Road site were unveiled by hospital bosses last month.

And a meeting of Lynn-based West Norfolk councillors was yesterday told that the scheme is set to be considered by the authority's planning committee when it meets in December.

An artist's impression of the planned Endoscopy Unit at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital

The committee's next meeting is scheduled for Monday, December 6.

Members of the council's Lynn area consultative committee planning sub-group raised no objections to the proposal during a town hall meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials, who are recommending approval of the application, said the unit is due to be built on an area of land which is currently used for staff car parking.

A total of fifty-nine spaces will be lost to make way for the two-storey building, which hospital bosses have said will enable wards to be moved if that proves to be necessary.

The meeting was told those spaces would be replaced in several other areas of the site, while 11 trees that are due to be removed as part of the application will also be replaced.

A twelfth tree that is also due to be removed was said to be in poor condition.

Concerns were raised by panel members about public access to the building from the hospital's main car park.

Officers said there was no public access to the rear of the building, which had been assessed by the hospital as meeting its needs.

QEH bosses have previously indicated they hope the new unit will open next spring.