Plans for hundreds of new homes in South Wootton will go back before councillors tomorrow.

Outline permission for 450 properties near the village’s school was granted by West Norfolk Council three years ago.

But concerns remain about the impact of that scheme and other nearby schemes, including 600 properties at Knights Hill, which was given the go-ahead two years ago on appeal.

The South Wootton parish council has called for a range of issues, including access, parking and drainage, to be addressed before permission is granted and for the application by Larkfleet Homes to be rejected if they are not.

The neighbouring authorities in North Wootton and Castle Rising have also maintained their objections, warning the impact of a combined total of more than 1,200 additional properties has not been taken into account.

They said: "We have been consistent in our ongoing challenge that over development has been granted without sufficient highways provision."

But West Norfolk Council officials have advised planning committee members to approve the scheme when they meet at Lynn Town Hall on Monday, arguing the application is “fully acceptable in planning terms.”