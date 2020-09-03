Decision due on plan for next phase of major South Lynn development

Plans for the latest stage of a major housing development in South Lynn will go before councillors next week.

More than 100 properties are proposed in the fourth phase of the Nar Ouse Regeneration Area (NORA) project.

But a town heritage group says that, while it welcomes the progress being made on the long-running scheme, the proposals represented a lost opportunity for the area.

Outline planning consent for 94 homes on the site off Morston Drift was granted by West Norfolk Council last April. The authority itself is the applicant.

But the new proposal, which will go before the council’s planning committee next Wednesday, September 9, allows for 105 two or three-bedroom houses.

Committee members have been advised to approve the scheme, subject to the completion of legal agreements within four months of the session taking place.

A report published ahead of the meeting said: “The proposal is providing much-needed regeneration to a considerable area of King’s Lynn.”

There are no objections from statutory consultees, after revisions were made to the scheme following comments by Norfolk Police.

The King’s Lynn Civic Society has also welcomed the latest plans.

But it added: “As we have outlined with comments on previous stages, our view is that, overall, the chance to create a distinctive new neighbourhood in South Lynn has been squandered.”

Concerns were also raised in two letters of objection about the perceived close proximity of some of the properties to existing homes, as well as a perceived lack of open space and the potential for roads through the area to be used as a rat run.

But planning officers concluded: “In light of the site’s planning history and the character of the surrounding area, the current scheme for 105 dwellings is considered to be appropriate for the site and its surroundings and would help to improve the existing form and character of the area by providing a quality contemporary riverside development.

“The scheme would not result in any harm to residential amenity and is considered acceptable in terms of highway safety, flood risk and drainage and open space and landscaping.”

