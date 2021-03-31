Decision due today on controversial plan for hundreds of new King's Lynn homes

Councillors will meet later this morning to discuss contentious plans for hundreds of new homes in Gaywood.

A special meeting will examine West Norfolk Council's proposals for 379 properties on land off Parkway, Gaywood.

Members of the authority's planning committee have been advised to approve the scheme, subject to the completion of legal agreements.

GV Picture of Land which is being Proposed for Possible New Housing Development for the Gaywood Area...Land between King's Lynn Academy Site off Queen Mary Road/Parkway Gaywood and Howard Junior School. (45317510)

But many objectors believe the proposal will cause major environmental damage, despite attempts by council leaders to offer reassurances on the issue.

Extinction Rebellion activists staged a shoe protest at the site on Friday, ahead of planned site visits by committee members.

There have also been growing questions in recent weeks over what critics claim has been a lack of public consultation on the application, though officials say there have been many opportunities for people to have their say.

The planning committee meeting, which is taking place via Zoom, will start at 9.30am and is due to be streamed via the borough council's YouTube channel.

If you can't follow the meeting, we'll bring you news of the decision as soon as it is made.